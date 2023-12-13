Cooling of local inflation in November unlikely to prompt Reserve Bank to cut its benchmark repo rate
Department of trade, industry & competition is not skilled enough to get more value
Sales for six months to end-September declined almost 6% compared with same period last year
MPs criticised the minister’s failure to provide crucial documents related to the government’s transaction with Takatso to purchase 51% of SAA
Since 2019, Transnet has struggled to find a service provider that can supply spare parts for some of the trains bought during the controversial 1,064 locomotives deal
Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen
The deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … to achieve net zero by 2050’
TS Galaxy striker would love accolades but has his feet firmly on the ground
More than half the cars entered in the desert race are built in SA, and several drivers and riders from Mzansi are competing
Anthea Gardner, managing partner at Cartesian Capital, joins Business Day TV for a detailed discussion of the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner of Cartesian Capital
Anthea Gardner, managing partner at Cartesian Capital, joins Business Day TV for a detailed discussion of the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.