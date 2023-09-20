Markets

Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments

20 September 2023 - 13:35
Odwa Magwentshu, senior sales trader at Trive Investments, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

