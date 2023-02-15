Gold falls as US inflation data raises concern over rate hikes

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech was a chance to persuade us that SA’s self-inflicted electricity disaster could be rectified by his ANC government
Madibeng municipality management, governing rural towns in the North West, says it is battling to deliver services due to R3.2bn owed to it by entities and residents.
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO will join Nedbank in May, after having been with Alexforbes for just over a year
The lagged effect of load-shedding is a major concern for the economy and business confidence
The market inquiry is to examine if there are any features in the fresh produce value chain that impede or distort competition in the market
Turks told to return home while Syrians struggle without aid
The flyhalf, who was low on confidence in the 2021-2022 United Rugby Championship, has helped team qualify for the Champions Cup last 16
The company plans to include rice husks and PET bottles as part of sustainable material mix
Bengaluru — Gold prices were lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed after data showing sticky US inflation added to concerns that the Federal Reserve would persist with monetary policy tightening.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,849.60/oz at 3.40am GMT, after falling to its lowest since early January on Tuesday. US gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,862.10.
Rising interest rates discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets like gold.
“A more aggressive tightening path is more likely to weigh on gold over the foreseeable future,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
“But with bearish momentum slowing and gold’s flat close [on Tuesday] despite stronger inflation, perhaps the path of least resistance points [to] slightly higher from current levels.”
The US consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.5% last month, in line with expectations. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 6.4%, which was the smallest gain since October 2021, but slightly higher than expected.
Fed officials said on Tuesday the US central bank would need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation.
“We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated” and “given the risks, we shouldn’t lock in on a peak interest rate or a precise path of rates,” Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said.
Money markets expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.263% in July from a current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot silver was 0.5% lower at $21.74/oz and platinum fell 0.4% to $927.17/oz.
Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,495.86, after hitting its lowest since August 2019 in the previous session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold falls as US inflation data raises concern over rate hikes
The price of gold slips by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
Bengaluru — Gold prices were lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed after data showing sticky US inflation added to concerns that the Federal Reserve would persist with monetary policy tightening.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,849.60/oz at 3.40am GMT, after falling to its lowest since early January on Tuesday. US gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,862.10.
Rising interest rates discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets like gold.
“A more aggressive tightening path is more likely to weigh on gold over the foreseeable future,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
“But with bearish momentum slowing and gold’s flat close [on Tuesday] despite stronger inflation, perhaps the path of least resistance points [to] slightly higher from current levels.”
The US consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.5% last month, in line with expectations. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 6.4%, which was the smallest gain since October 2021, but slightly higher than expected.
Fed officials said on Tuesday the US central bank would need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation.
“We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated” and “given the risks, we shouldn’t lock in on a peak interest rate or a precise path of rates,” Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said.
Money markets expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.263% in July from a current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot silver was 0.5% lower at $21.74/oz and platinum fell 0.4% to $927.17/oz.
Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,495.86, after hitting its lowest since August 2019 in the previous session.
Reuters
Gold firms ahead of US inflation data
Gold subdued on firmer dollar and higher Treasury yields
Gold heads lower with Fed rate hikes on the cards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.