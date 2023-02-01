All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Results cheered as Advanced Micro Devices avoids a repeat of the ‘historic collapse’ at rival Intel
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Homes of billionaire, former interior minster searched
Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
