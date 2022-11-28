Markets

Market data — November 28 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

28 November 2022 - 22:11
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil prices fall to lowest level since January 4
Markets
2.
Fed’s peak rate trumps slower hikes, says USB ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China ...
Markets
4.
Gold slides on stronger dollar due to China’s ...
Markets
5.
Oil plunges on demand fears due to China’s ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.