Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid concern about rising Covid cases in China

Investors worry as the number of infections in mainland China increase and some deaths are reported in Beijing at the weekend

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 07:17 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets as investors fret as Covid-19 cases climb to near record highs in mainland China and a few deaths were reported in the capital Beijing at the weekend.

The Nikkei in Japan and the Shanghai composite in mainland China increased 0.69% and 0.75%, respectively. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.39%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down close to one quarter (24.43%), the Shanghai composite 14.43% and the Nikkei 3.97%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.