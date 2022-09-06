Market data including bonds and fuel prices
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
The trade union federation fears transition to a low-carbon economy will have a huge effect on its members and all coal-mining towns
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
The move comes after allegations that the retail group had left black owners in debt and mistreated them
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
The US state faces blackouts as power use soars to a record during scorching weather
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Market data — September 6 2022
