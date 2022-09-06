×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold gains as dollar’s rally pauses

06 September 2022 - 07:42 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to worries about an economic slowdown, though the gains were capped by prospects of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,717.09 an ounce at 3.58am GMT, having risen nearly 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,729.10. The dollar index was unchanged after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session.

“There has been a bit of a safe-haven buying emanating out of this sort of burgeoning energy crisis in Europe,” said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes. However, “it’s probably going to be a struggle to maintain any upward move considering the hawkish Federal Reserve that we’ve got.”

The eurozone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost-of-living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending. News that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Europe’s major supply route, would remain shut stoked fear of a recession in the region, with consumers hurt by soaring energy prices.

Investors now eye the European Central Bank’s rate action when it meets on Thursday, while a hefty interest rate hike is also expected from the US Federal Reserve’s September 20-21 policy meeting. Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar.

Spot gold might retest a resistance at $1,727 an ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,736, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.27 an ounce, platinum was 0.6% higher at $850.73 and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,047.96.

Reuters

JSE’s Tuesday opening follows mixed Asian markets

Shanghai composite in China is up, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — September 5 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up as its European peers ...
Markets
2.
JSE’s Tuesday opening follows mixed Asian markets
Markets
3.
Gold gains as dollar’s rally pauses
Markets
4.
Asian stocks inch up on expected China stimulus
Markets
5.
Oil prices ease after Opec’s ‘symbolic’ output ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks inch up on expected China stimulus

Markets

Oil prices ease after Opec’s ‘symbolic’ output cut

Markets

Gold holds steady as falling US jobs data casts doubt on Fed rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.