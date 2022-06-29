Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as central bankers remain hawkish ECB president Christine Lagarde tells the bank’s annual forum that the era of cheap money is over, while Fed chair Jerome Powell says inflation remains a bigger threat than recession B L Premium

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Wednesday with fears about a global recession deepening after the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve stuck to their hawkish stance on inflation.

Speaking at the ECB’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, bank president Christine Lagarde warned that the era of cheap money was over and central banks needed to adjust to significantly higher price growth expectations...