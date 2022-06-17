JSE weaker as investors fear global downturn
Central banks seem prepared to ‘hike the world into a slowdown and possible recession’ to dampen inflation
17 June 2022 - 11:13
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digest aggressive moves by central banks and prospects of a global economic downturn.
The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday evening, which had been priced by the market after the recent inflation data showed that US inflation hasn’t peaked as previously thought. ..
