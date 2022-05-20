Markets MARKET WRAP: Richemont leads losses on the JSE Luxury goods group has its worst day in at least 22 years after flagging a global environment that is the “most unsettled” it has experienced for a number of years B L Premium

Industrial heavyweight Richemont led the losses on the JSE, while global markets were mixed as investors fretted about a weakening economic outlook amid high inflation.

The industrial index was the worst performer led by a sharp decline in Richemont after the company announced that it will suspend commercial activities in Russia...