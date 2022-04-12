×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — April 12 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

12 April 2022 - 22:09
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in line with global ...
Markets
2.
JSE weaker as investors await US inflation data
Markets
3.
Oil slips as consumers aim to release record ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets as ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises as China downturn fears ease
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.