JSE firmer, but rally takes a breather

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, on track for its third day of gains, while its global peers were mixed as investors digest central banks’ decisions and developments in Ukraine.

The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) have raised their benchmark interest rates this week, moves that were widely anticipated, which provided the markets with some comfort...