JSE firmer, but rally takes a breather
Local bourse is on track for third day of gains while its global peers are mixed
18 March 2022 - 10:53
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, on track for its third day of gains, while its global peers were mixed as investors digest central banks’ decisions and developments in Ukraine.
The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) have raised their benchmark interest rates this week, moves that were widely anticipated, which provided the markets with some comfort...
