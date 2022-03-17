Markets SA’s active equity funds lag benchmark index in 2021 SA active funds still lagged the S&P SA 50 benchmark, which was up 30.5% over the same period B L Premium

SA’s active equity funds fared well in 2021, with the S&P SA domestic shareholder weighted capped index recording a return of 26.2%. However, SA active funds still lagged the S&P SA 50 benchmark, which was up 30.5% over the same period.

This is according to latest S&P indices versus active (SPIVA) SA scorecard, which measures the performance of the active SA equity and fixed-income funds dominated in rand, against their benchmarks...