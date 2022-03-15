Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after Tencent fall
CEO Bob van Dijk struggles to close valuation gap between Chinese investment and the rest of the company
15 March 2022 - 23:17
Naspers’s international subsidiary Prosus, the biggest by market capitalisation on the JSE since its 2019 listing, has lost its top spot following an onslaught of Chinese regulatory action that has battered its most valuable asset, Tencent.
Once worth R4-trillion, their combined market caps on Tuesday came to about R2.5-trillion...
