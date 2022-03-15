SA’s high-quality equities attractive to top investors

While equity returns over the past five years, except last year, have been pedestrian, Laurium is a firm believer in the equity risk premium — with the difference between the returns on equities relative to bonds over time of about 8%.

At the moment, Laurium is overweight SA fixed income and SA equities.

At a macro level, inflation should moderate in the US and SA over the course of the year, while remaining “sticky” early on, said Matrix Fund Managers’ economist and macro strategist, Carmen Nel.

The debate is how quickly it moderates, and for SA, the big question is what happens to the oil price as the country doesn’t have a lot of pricing power in the economy — where exogenous factors influence inflation. Nel expected four to five interest rate hikes in the US in 2022, and possibly more in 2023.

Terebinth Capital’s chief investment officer and co-manager of the Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund, Erik Nel, expected 2022 to be about co-ordinated policy exit.

Describing the environment at present as tricky and tactical, Nel said the complexity with the outlook on inflation globally was geopolitics. Oil prices are important in SA, and the strength of the rand is helping. However, if it weakens, it can create problems.

What this means for the yield curve, he said, is that it may, optically, seem steep. He went on to ask how much of that steepness was a function of SA’s creditworthiness.

Nel said the good news, such as revenue windfalls, was in the price, and SA would have to do the right things for further flattening to take place.

This article was paid for by Sanlam Investments.