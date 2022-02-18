Markets

JSE could head lower as rand remains strong

The rand has gained 6% since the start of 2022, making it one of the best performing currencies among the major emerging markets

18 February 2022 - 07:57 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The rand held steady at the three-month high against the dollar on Friday morning despite the threat of a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cast a shadow on global markets.

The SA currency has traditionally tended to overshoot to the downside during bouts of uncertainty, but has remained relatively resilient this time around.

The rand changed hands at R14.97/$, having gained 6% since the start of 2022, making it the best performing currency among the major emerging markets, behind Brazil.

The resurgent commodity prices, particularly platinum group metals, have partially shielded the rand that is considered a proxy of sentiment towards emerging markets because of its highly liquid status.

The JSE, which has been equally resilient in the face of market angst about geopolitics in the Black Sea region, is likely to trade lower on Friday morning given the weakness in the Asian equity markets.

International oil prices were moderately lower in early dealings, with Brent crude shedding 0.45% to $92.42 a barrel as investors anxiously await how geopolitics play out.

However, the gold price, which has safe-haven characteristics, slipped 0.37% to $1,891.34/oz, but is 5% up since the start of the month.

World leaders are scrambling to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis, which potentially could have a destabilising effect on the global economy, amid a recovery from the ravages of Covid-19 pandemic.

The US secretary of state and Russia’s foreign minister are reportedly scheduled to meet next week to diffuse the Ukraine tension. 

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 25% of global wheat exports. In addition, Russia accounts for about 8% of global oil exports.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Gold holds steady, on track for weekly gain

Inflationary risks and geopolitical tensions lift demand for the safe-haven asset
Markets
1 week ago

Gold hovers near eight-month high as fears of hawkish rates rise abate

Bullion will remain rangebound until geopolitical tensions ease or the Fed signals faster increases, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Rand and JSE firm as risk appetite improves

The rand, regarded as a gauge of risk sentiment, has been resilient against the dollar in the context of heightened market jitters
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Market data — February 16 2022
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Investors keep wary eye on mounting ...
Markets
3.
US stocks slide amid fears of war in Ukraine
Markets
4.
Rand and JSE firm as risk appetite improves
Markets
5.
Global equities inch higher
Markets

Related Articles

Fears mount Ukraine shelling a precursor to Russian invasion

World / Europe

MARKET WRAP: Investors keep wary eye on mounting Russia-Ukraine tension

Markets

Nato says Russia troop numbers still rising near Ukraine

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.