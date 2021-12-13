Markets JSE firms before US central bank’s policy moves Federal Reserve is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal and perhaps bring interest rate hikes forward B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors focus on key central bank policy decisions amid elevated inflation and questions about the impact of the Omicron virus variant.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal, and perhaps open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes in 2022 if inflation persists near a four-decade peak...