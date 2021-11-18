Markets JSE muted ahead of Reserve Bank’s monetary policy decision B L Premium

The JSE was little changed amid mixed global markets on Thursday morning, with investors’ focus now on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing this afternoon.

Inflation and prospects for tighter monetary policy have been the main themes in the financial markets. Locally, the consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged at 5% in October from the month before, in line with expectations, but at the higher end of the Bank’s 3%-6% target range...