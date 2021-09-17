Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker as investors weigh global risks Risks of slowing global economic recovery, Delta variant, central bank rates decisions and further strict regulations in China weigh on markets B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Friday amid mixed global markets as investors digested risks from China and prospects of a slowing global economic recovery, among others.

The all share index ended the week lower , with Friday's losses led by industrial metals and resources, both of which dropped sharply...