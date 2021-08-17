Markets JSE firms as global markets remain wary of Delta variant Miners lead the gains, but Naspers is poised for second session of losses after Chinese authorities publish rules for internet sector BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning though its global peers were mostly lower as caution persisted on concerns that the Delta strain of the Covid-19 virus could yet derail the global economic recovery.

The all share was on track to break a three-day losing streak, with miners showing strong gains. Naspers was headed for a second day of losses after China’s market regulator released draft rules seeking to stop unfair competition in the internet sector...