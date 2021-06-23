Markets

Oil climbs further on unexpectedly large fall in US stocks

Decrease in US crude inventories reinforces views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America

23 June 2021 - 08:14 Sonali Paul
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Melbourne — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories fell more than expected, reinforcing views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 33c, or 0.5%, to $73.18 a barrel at 2.17am GMT, after falling 60c on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures jumped 42c, or 0.6%, to $75.23 a barrel, after giving up 9c on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks fell by 7.2-million barrels for the week ended June 18, according to two market sources.

That was a much bigger drawdown than the 3.9-million barrels which nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

If official figures from the US Energy Information Administration due later on Wednesday confirm the drawdown, it would be the fifth consecutive week of declines, showing the US market tightening, ING Economics said in a note.

All eyes are on what oil cartel Opec and allies, together known as Opec+, plan to do when they meet on July 1 as they gauge the demand recovery.

Opec+ is discussing a gradual increase in supply from August, but no decision has been made yet on the exact volumes, two Opec+ sources said on Tuesday.

“The producer group once again faces some tough decisions as the market continues to show tightness. Global progress in Covid-19 vaccination campaigns have seen consumer mobility across US, China and Europe recover sharply,” ANZ commodity analysts said in a note.

“However the prospect of Iranian oil hitting the market in the near term has seen Opec remain cautious about increasing supply,” they said.

A retreat in the dollar from a two-month high hit late last week has also helped prop up oil prices, as a weaker greenback makes oil less expensive in other currencies.

Reuters

JSE could benefit from positive global sentiment amid local third-wave threat

US officials have downplayed the threat of inflation, again, but locally SA is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 numbers
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — June 22 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony

Naspers and Prosus head the losers, dropping the most in six weeks and two weeks, respectively
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dalian iron ore plunges as Chinese regulators ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony
Markets
3.
Bitcoin takes a knock amid China crackdown
Markets
4.
JSE could benefit from positive global sentiment ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Investors favour tech stocks after Jerome Powell calms markets

Markets

Bitcoin takes a knock amid China crackdown

Markets

Brent crude eases below $75 a barrel

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.