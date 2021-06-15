Markets

MARKET ANALYSIS

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec emerging markets structured product

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 June 2021 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ROBYN MACKENZIE
Picture: 123RF/ROBYN MACKENZIE

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec emerging markets structured product as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m looking at the Investec emerging markets products. Emerging markets have been hit quite badly but we looked at growth rates into the future and they are definitely going to outpace Europe and probably America as well. And so, if you want to be looking at where the growth play area is, it probably is emerging markets and it gives you a bit of a guarantee but it also gives you unlimited upside.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed decision

Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day
Markets
17 hours ago

Flat JSE trails global counterparts

Mining stocks raced higher on Friday morning, while domestically focused stocks were lower amid the surge in new Covid-19 infections
Markets
4 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Goldman Sachs and Sygnia lead pack in theme funds

These funds target millennials, disrupters and people interested in innovative trends
Opinion
4 days ago

SA economy not out of the woods yet

The economy did well to shrug off the restrictions introduced to limit the spread of Covid, but it is not out of the woods yet — and load-shedding ...
News & Fox
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed ...
Markets
2.
Oil at highest in more than two years on economic ...
Markets
3.
JSE likely to be choppy in line with world markets
Markets
4.
Gold falls for third day in a row
Markets
5.
Market data — June 14 2021
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.