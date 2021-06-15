WATCH: Stock pick — Investec emerging markets structured product

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec emerging markets structured product as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m looking at the Investec emerging markets products. Emerging markets have been hit quite badly but we looked at growth rates into the future and they are definitely going to outpace Europe and probably America as well. And so, if you want to be looking at where the growth play area is, it probably is emerging markets and it gives you a bit of a guarantee but it also gives you unlimited upside.”