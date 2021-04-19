Markets JSE slips as concerns mount about Covid-19 variants More people around the world were diagnosed with the coronavirus during the past seven days than in any other week since the virus emerged BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed up economic recovery against mounting concerns about new Covid-19 variants.

Upbeat US and Chinese data helped European and US markets close at record highs last week, with some European and Asian markets extending gains on Monday...