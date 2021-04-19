JSE slips as concerns mount about Covid-19 variants
More people around the world were diagnosed with the coronavirus during the past seven days than in any other week since the virus emerged
19 April 2021 - 11:32
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed up economic recovery against mounting concerns about new Covid-19 variants.
Upbeat US and Chinese data helped European and US markets close at record highs last week, with some European and Asian markets extending gains on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now