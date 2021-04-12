Markets

Market data — April 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

12 April 2021 - 22:15
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil climbs on hopes fuel demand is rising in US ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets as Covid-19 threat ...
Markets
3.
Surging US Treasury yields and firmer dollar ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week firmer with banks ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Alibaba and LVMH
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.