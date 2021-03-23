JSE slips on inflation concerns
When US rates are on the move, markets get bumpy across the globe
23 March 2021 - 11:26
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as investors continue to worry about rising US bond yields and inflation.
Concerns about US bond yields serve as a reminder that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policymakers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now