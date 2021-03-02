MARKET WRAP: JSE bursts above 68,000 points for first time
Positive developments in the US stimulus bill and vaccine rollout progress continue to support global sentiment
02 March 2021 - 19:00
The JSE closed at another record high on Tuesday, while global markets were mixed amid comments by the Chinese banking regulator signaling concern about equity market bubbles globally.
All the JSE’s major indices gained as positive developments in the US stimulus bill and progress in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts continued to drive sentiment. Global markets were also recovering from a sharp sell-off late last week, which stemmed from concerns about rising inflation...
