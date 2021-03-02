Market data — March 2 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
What safer place for the EFF leader to be than back in the arms of the man he once called ‘our father’?
Icasa is opposing court challenges to the auction process that is meant to be wrapped up by the end of March
US grocery delivery app says it raised another $265m from investors amid pandemic boom
Delays in obtaining cabinet approval pose a risk, says group CEO Ishmael Poolo
Strategy will boost expenditure on exploration, department of mineral resources & energy says
Joe Biden is to announce deal that will help break shortage of the single-shot vaccine
Makaringe hits the winner for Bucs as AmaZulu maintain fine run with win over SuperSport
L’Ré Burger has coaxed fine tastes from the existing plantings
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.