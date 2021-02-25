Markets

Market data — February 25 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

25 February 2021 - 23:34
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand at one-year high and JSE at record after ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends up as rand fades after ...
Markets
3.
Rand a little weaker as investors digest SA’s ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000 amid global sell-off
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand slumps as budget fine print ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.