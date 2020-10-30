JSE on track for fifth day of losses amid Covid-19 threat
JSE all share slides on Friday morning as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US continue to weigh on sentiment
30 October 2020 - 10:29
The JSE was on track for its fifth day of losses on Friday, as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US continue to weigh on sentiment, while the US election day draws closer.
With Germany and France going ahead with implementing lockdown measures, the UK government is facing growing calls to make such a move, as it continues its strategy of placing individual regions under stricter measures, a plan which some experts say will have only a minor impact on the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now