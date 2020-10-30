Markets JSE on track for fifth day of losses amid Covid-19 threat JSE all share slides on Friday morning as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US continue to weigh on sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for its fifth day of losses on Friday, as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US continue to weigh on sentiment, while the US election day draws closer.

With Germany and France going ahead with implementing lockdown measures, the UK government is facing growing calls to make such a move, as it continues its strategy of placing individual regions under stricter measures, a plan which some experts say will have only a minor impact on the economy.