WATCH: Stock picks — cash

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
29 October 2020 - 11:07
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose cash as their stock picks of the day.
McCurrie said: “Sitting cash, waiting to buy. If the US tech shares and all the good companies come down 10% or 15% we’re going to be buying.”
Shapiro said: “You have to look East, I’m with Wayne on cash but I was quite pleasantly surprised at the way that China has been responding.”
