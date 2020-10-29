Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — cash

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

29 October 2020 - 11:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose cash as their stock picks of the day.

McCurrie said: “Sitting cash, waiting to buy. If the US tech shares and all the good companies come down 10% or 15% we’re going to be buying.”

Shapiro said: “You have to look East, I’m with Wayne on cash but I was quite pleasantly surprised at the way that China has been responding.”

Or listen to the full audio:

