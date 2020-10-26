MARKET WRAP: Rand has first day of losses in a week
Locally, investors are awaiting the medium-term budget policy statement due on Wednesday
26 October 2020 - 18:54
The rand had its first day of losses in a week on Monday as worries about the rise in Covid-19 cases weighed on global markets while local investors await the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
At 5.15pm, the rand had weakened 0.25% to R16.2267/$ while it had gained 0.21% to R19.1686/€, and was little changed at R21.1071/£. The euro had weakened 0.38% to $1.1813. The rand is down 13.5% to the dollar since the beginning of the year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now