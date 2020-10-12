Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on optimism of further US stimulus Despite the rising coronavirus numbers and new restrictions being introduced in Europe, the stock market rally continues BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Monday amid investor optimism over US stimulus talks, while local economic data showed a contraction in factory output.

Legislators in Washington continue to try to work out a deal on a stimulus package to help offset the effects of Covid-19 on the world's largest economy before the looming elections.