Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as virus fears rise again Investors worry that rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and increasing uncertainties ahead of the US election will affect the global economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, with rising Covid-19 cases in Europe prompting concern about the global economic recovery.

European shares fell the most as a rising number of Covid-19 cases prompted renewed lockdown measures, with investors concerned that another economic standstill would significantly delay the recovery and hurt consumer and business confidence.