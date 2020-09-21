MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as virus fears rise again
Investors worry that rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and increasing uncertainties ahead of the US election will affect the global economic recovery
21 September 2020 - 18:18
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, with rising Covid-19 cases in Europe prompting concern about the global economic recovery.
European shares fell the most as a rising number of Covid-19 cases prompted renewed lockdown measures, with investors concerned that another economic standstill would significantly delay the recovery and hurt consumer and business confidence.
