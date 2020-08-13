WATCH: Stock picks — Estée Lauder and Naspers

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Estée Lauder as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers.

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Estée Lauder, I just think that they have great brands and just following what they’re doing online, I still think that if you want exposure to luxury outside LVMH, I think both L’Oreal and Estée Lauder look very well placed.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Naspers. I think this WeChat thing is purely politics and it will blow over. These companies are still sitting at a massive discount to the underlying values and two of the three businesses have turned positive cash flows and positive profits in the last couple of months.”