Markets

Market data — August 12 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

13 August 2020 - 01:00
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
JSE erases 2020 losses but domestic economic ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Distell
Markets
4.
Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Can a new head revamp the RAF?
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.