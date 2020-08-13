Market data — August 12 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s leaders have managed to turn an emergency into a disaster, with trust gone and corruption the new normal
Number of fatalities falls for the second consecutive week after three months of increasing mortalities
In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
Tesla is taking after Apple, which announced a 4-for-1 stock split in July
SA Reserve Bank Governor cautions against 'making policy mistakes that could sink us into deeper trouble'
The aim is to help change the face of the male-dominated industry, which will play a leading part in future-proofing the economy
Core inflation in the US rose more than expected in July
Amakhosi looked to have the three points in the bag, but Wits dogged attitude paid off
TAF is not letting lockdown get in the way of showcasing Africa’s talent to keen art collectors
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.