Markets MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump on move to level 2 speculation The JSE all share rose 0.44% and the top 40 0.56%, with industrials and platinum miners also up on the day BL PREMIUM

The share price for wine and spirit maker Distell had its best day in nearly three months on Wednesday amid speculation that the government may lift the ban on alcohol sales.

TimesLIVE wrote that the lockdown could be eased to level 2 if the national coronavirus command council accepts a recommendation made by directors-general for the reopening of more sectors of the economy.