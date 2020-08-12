MARKET WRAP: Distell and hospitality shares jump on move to level 2 speculation
The JSE all share rose 0.44% and the top 40 0.56%, with industrials and platinum miners also up on the day
12 August 2020 - 19:07
The share price for wine and spirit maker Distell had its best day in nearly three months on Wednesday amid speculation that the government may lift the ban on alcohol sales.
TimesLIVE wrote that the lockdown could be eased to level 2 if the national coronavirus command council accepts a recommendation made by directors-general for the reopening of more sectors of the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now