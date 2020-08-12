WATCH: Stock pick — Distell
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
12 August 2020 - 09:36
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Distell. They managed to hold their own and for the year to date they managed to do 45%. They have a PE of almost four and a dividend yield of almost 6%, it’s not doing too badly I think.”
