WATCH: Stock pick — Distell

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

12 August 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Distell. They managed to hold their own and for the year to date they managed to do 45%. They have a PE of almost four and a dividend yield of almost 6%, it’s not doing too badly I think.”

