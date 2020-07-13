WATCH: Stock picks — Satrix MSCI China ETF and S&P 500

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Satrix MSCI China ETF and Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose S&P 500

Shapiro said: “I’m very thrilled that Satrix is bringing in a China ETF which I think impresses all the businesses that we would look at if we could invest in China. I think it’s a great option for people who want to diversify their portfolios and I like to go into trackers so I think this just gives us a bit more diversification.”

Govender said: “I still prefer the US over all the other markets. China’s will go faster as they have a relatively better economy. I just think some of the geopolitical stuff they do with India and Hong Kong could come back to bite them, especially with regards to the situation the world is at the moment and the uncertainties around it. I’d go for a structured S&P so you can get that little bit of protection.”