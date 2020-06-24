Markets JSE set for first day of losses in four ahead of budget The rising number of Covid-19 cases continues to weigh on global markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Wednesday and on track for its first day of losses in four as the rising number of Covid-19 cases weighed on global markets while local focus is on the supplementary budget later in the day.

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the US and Europe has raised concern about a possible second-wave of coronavirus infections which could delay global economic recovery. More than 9.2-million cases have been confirmed worldwide.