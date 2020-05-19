MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on vaccine hopes
Investor focus is now on the US Fed chair and treasury secretary as they appear before the US senate banking committee
19 May 2020 - 18:24
The JSE closed higher for a third session running on Tuesday with most of its major indices gaining as investors started pricing in a faster-than-expected economic recovery amid optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
US biotechnology company Moderna has reported that a phase-one trial of its coronavirus vaccine has shown promising results, with signs that it can create an immune-system response. Many experts, however, believe that a safe and effective vaccine is still likely to take between 12 and 18 months to deliver for global usage.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now