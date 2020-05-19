Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on vaccine hopes Investor focus is now on the US Fed chair and treasury secretary as they appear before the US senate banking committee BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed higher for a third session running on Tuesday with most of its major indices gaining as investors started pricing in a faster-than-expected economic recovery amid optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

US biotechnology company Moderna has reported that a phase-one trial of its coronavirus vaccine has shown promising results, with signs that it can create an immune-system response. Many experts, however, believe that a safe and effective vaccine is still likely to take between 12 and 18 months to deliver for global usage.