Markets JSE weaker amid cautious easing of global lockdowns The all share lost 0.19% and the top 40 0.25%

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors remain cautious amid easing of lockdowns around the world and rising oil prices.

Most economies have eased their lockdown, with measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Former Covid-19 hot-spots, Italy and Spain are among the nations that relaxed restrictions on Monday.