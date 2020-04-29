WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Bidcorp

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Bidcorp.

Gilmour said: “As of a couple of weeks ago I’m still sticking with cash, all I see now are rallies and bear markets.”

Combrinck said: “A multinational company called Bidcorp, it’s trading in dollar terms and is 50% down in dollar terms, for good reason as it supplies restaurants and so on. If you are willing to stick it out, they do have a strong balance sheet.”