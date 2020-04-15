JSE drops as global growth fears weigh on markets
The all share, top 40, banks and financials were all down significantly in morning trade
15 April 2020 - 12:15
The JSE was on track to end its two-day winning streak on Wednesday, with most global equity markets weaker as fears about the economic effect of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on sentiment.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it expects the global economy to shrink by 3% in 2020 in what could be the worst global slump since the Great Depression.
