JSE drops as global growth fears weigh on markets The all share, top 40, banks and financials were all down significantly in morning trade

The JSE was on track to end its two-day winning streak on Wednesday, with most global equity markets weaker as fears about the economic effect of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on sentiment.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it expects the global economy to shrink by 3% in 2020 in what could be the worst global slump since the Great Depression.