Markets JSE gains as focus shifts to US jobs data Markets will be watching the US nonfarm jobs report later on Thursday amid worries about the effect of Covid-19 on the world’s largest economy BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while global equities were mixed as investors await jobs data from the US.

Markets will be watching the US nonfarm payrolls data later in the day amid worries about the effects of Covid-19 on the world's largest economy. The labour data is considered a crucial indicator of the health of the US economy.