Markets

Market data — February 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

01 March 2020 - 15:18
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE on track for worst week in over 18 years due ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Markets continue to bleed over ...
Markets
3.
Stock markets melt on coronavirus fears, while US ...
Markets
4.
Rand at almost four-year low as virus outbreak ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — ETF on dollar/rand exchange
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.