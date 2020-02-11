Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Amazon

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talk to Business Day TV

11 February 2020 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Amazon

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Long4Life, Brian Joffe’s company. It has good underlying businesses, he’s also going into day clinic type of operations because he sees the gap there, but the biggest single reason is that it’s trading well below what Brian thinks is the true net asset value of Long4Life is and he’s buying the shares.”

Fisher said: “I’m going for the behemoth of online retail distribution Amazon. They continue to come out with very good earnings numbers and results.”

Or listen to the full audio:

