WATCH: Stock pick — Novo Nordisk and ARC

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

25 October 2019 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Novo Nordisk as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC).

Reeders said: “[Novo Nordisk is] a pharmaceutical company from Denmark; [its] big thing is in the treatment of diabetic type one.”

Körner said: “I like the underlying portfolio, a lot of the businesses are sort of fairly small and are not really popping on to anybody’s radar, but you know a little while ago they bought Capital Legacy, for example. They’ve got some very interesting financial services companies in there.”

Or listen to the full audio:

