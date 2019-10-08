Markets

WATCH: Why unicorns have lost some of their allure

John Colley from the Warwick Business School talks to Business Day TV

08 October 2019 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Mikko Lemola
Over the past few months we have seen the initial public offering (IPO) market go from hot to not, with proceeds slowing by more than 50% in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.

Unicorns, the name given to start-ups with private valuations of $1bn or more, have recently lost large amounts of money.

John Colley from the Warwick Business School shares his insights into the matter with Business Day TV.

The three big dogs of modern M&A have lost their bite

3G, Valeant and SoftBank have gone from making billions in mergers and acquisitions to spectacular blowups
World
2 days ago

Goldman feels $260m Uber and Avantor burn

Uber has lost a third of its market value after a poor public-market debut, while Avantor lost 23% in the same period; Goldman had invested in both
Companies
4 days ago

Shareholders buy into Hong Kong trading debut of AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific beer unit

World’s second-biggest IPO this year behind Uber Technologies helps the parent company reduce its huge debt and lays the groundwork for possible ...
Companies
1 week ago

IPO crashes spook Wall Street and Silicon Valley

Sharp reversal in sentiment points to a broader reset in valuations after the long tech boom.
Companies
1 week ago

Airbnb books 2020 to go public

The 11-year-old company was valued at $31bn in its most recent funding round
Business
2 weeks ago

