WATCH: Why unicorns have lost some of their allure
John Colley from the Warwick Business School talks to Business Day TV
08 October 2019 - 09:04
Over the past few months we have seen the initial public offering (IPO) market go from hot to not, with proceeds slowing by more than 50% in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
Unicorns, the name given to start-ups with private valuations of $1bn or more, have recently lost large amounts of money.
John Colley from the Warwick Business School shares his insights into the matter with Business Day TV.