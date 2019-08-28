WATCH: Stock picks — Magellan and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Magellan Financial Group as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Naspers.

Verster said: “My stock pick tonight is a company listed in Australia called Magellan Financial Group, an asset manager. What they’ve done, they’ve done well, they’ve picked stocks well and through that they’ve been profitable through the fees they make.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for Naspers and playing that discount that is going to narrow on their listing of Prosus, which is due to happen on 11 September.”