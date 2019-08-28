Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Magellan and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV

28 August 2019 - 10:19 Business Day TV
How much risk can you handle? Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Magellan Financial Group as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Naspers.

Verster said: “My stock pick tonight is a company listed in Australia called Magellan Financial Group, an asset manager. What they’ve done, they’ve done well, they’ve picked stocks well and through that they’ve been profitable through the fees they make.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for Naspers and playing that discount that is going to narrow on their listing of Prosus, which is due to happen on 11 September.”

